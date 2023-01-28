UAE’s Weather is Stabilizing After Severe Rainfall

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has declared an end to the recent weather disruptions, as confirmed by an official statement by the Ministry of Interior.

The country had been experiencing heavy rainfall and unstable weather conditions, leading to warnings for motorists, event cancellations, and school closures.

However, after reports from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the Ministry of Interior has announced that weather conditions have now stabilized.

In a tweet, the Ministry stated that they, along with the National Emergency Crisis (NEC) and Disasters Management Authority (DMA), and NCM, have been working proactively to ensure public safety by saving lives and property.

Although some parts of the country may still witness rain, it is expected to be less intense than the previous spells. Overall, residents will finally see sunny days with temperatures ranging from 14°C to 25°C across all emirates, which is a big relief for everyone.