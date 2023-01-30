Hi-Speed Increases Price of Infinity 150CC and Freedom 200CC Bikes

Razi Motor Industries (PVT.) LTD. has increased the prices of two of its bikes following a steep depreciation of the local currency. The company told ProPakistani that it has instructed all dealerships to impose new prices on its products due to a “fast deteriorating economic situation.”

It added that the import of completely knocked down (CKD) kits has become tremendously expensive and warrants a price hike. Starting from February 1, the new prices will be as follows:

Models Current Prices (Rs.) New Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Infinity SR 150 290,000 335,000 45,000 Freedom SR 200 340,000 395,000 55,000

Hi-Speed Infinity is one of the most popular 150cc bikes in Pakistan, other than the Suzuki GS 150 and Honda CB 150F. It appeals to enthusiasts due to its cafe racer looks, which it offers from the factory, with a warranty, and at a decent price.

ALSO READ FBR Imposes 50% Customs Duty on Mild Hybrid Cars

Due to its lack of practicality and limited parts support, Infinity remained a niche product. Unfortunately, that niche may have shrunken further following a massive price hike.

Despite the price hike, however, it is still cheaper than certain 125cc bikes in Pakistan.