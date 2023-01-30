PTA Received Over 15,000 Complaints Against Telcos in December 2022

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 15,568 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in December 2022, out of which 15,240 (97 percent) were resolved.

The official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during December.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by December stood at 14,988, out of which 14,827 (98 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6,162 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 6,118 (99 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,960 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 2,933 (99 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 4,416 complaints were received against Zong, out of which 4,403 (99 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,438 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,362 (94 percent) were resolved.

PTA also received 175 complaints against basic telephony, out of which 119 were addressed during December, for a resolution rate of 68 percent. Furthermore, 401 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 291 (72 percent) were addressed.