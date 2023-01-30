Rebel Group Detains Indian Soldiers for Lingering Near their Headquarters [Video]

Personnel from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), an Indian insurgent group, detained 31 Indian soldiers from Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force, after they were discovered near the NSCN headquarters.

Several videos of their detention, showing rebels questioning Assam Rifles personnel, went viral on social media. During their captivity, Indian soldiers can be observed asking for the ranks of NSCN rebels, while in another video, they can be seen sitting in line and waiting for their release.

Militants of the NSCN (Muivah faction) captured and detained Assam Rifles soldiers on Friday for venturing close to the rebel HQs…an outrageous act by the rebels that calls for suitable retribution pic.twitter.com/oovWW209Fw — JAIDEEP MAZUMDAR (@joyincal09) January 28, 2023

Despite being a brief detention, the incident has angered the top officials of the Indian government and the military, who are calling for strict action against rebels. This isn’t the first time that Indian soldiers have encountered such a situation. In multiple instances, Indian Army has been involved in many border clashes with the Chinese Army.

ALSO READ Decline in Exports and Remittances Not Due to Exchange Rate: SBP

Recently, 2 Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 crashed following a mid-air collision, resulting in the death of 1 pilot. The incident occurred on Saturday during a regular training activity in the Pahadgarh area of Morena, Madhya Pradesh. Overall, the Indian forces appear to have had a rough start in 2023.