Dubai to Train 10,000 Youth to Fight Climate Change and Get ‘Green Jobs’

Dubai Cares, a program supporting early childhood development, will launch the “Green Jobs for Youth – Online Training and Mentoring Program” in collaboration with the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC).

Under the initiative, Dubai Cares and BKMC will train and transform youth into leaders to actively combat climate change and its impacts. It will enable youngsters to pursue their careers in the climate sector and present creative solutions to adopt a green economy as soon as possible.

According to details, the initiative will directly benefit 10,000 youths (14-20 years old), registered in the course, and will indirectly benefit over 277,980 people, including the youth’s parents, employers, policymakers, and other citizens.

The initiative includes an online course, a mentorship program to connect youngsters with experts in the area, and a policy recommendation paper, providing lawmakers with data to assist them in adopting regulations encouraging youth participation in environmental jobs.

Speaking about the program, the former 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and Co-Chair of BKMC, Ban Ki-moon, stated that in his term in 2015, the UN adopted Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and signed Paris Climate Agreement between 190 states.

Emphasizing the impacts of climate change, he further noted that the world is suffering from terrible droughts, floods have wrecked people’s livelihoods worldwide, and education has become inaccessible, costly, and non-inclusive.

Hence, BKMC is partnering with Dubai Cares to underline the importance of education and study the global and personal effects of climate change, Ban Ki-moon remarked.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, described youth as the “biggest assets” to address challenging issues in the shape of climate change.