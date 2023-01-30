Uninterrupted Power Supply Announced for Upper Chitral

Ghulam Ali Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Khurram Dastagir Federal Minister of Energy, chaired a meeting on Sunday to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the Upper Chitral area beginning on 1 February.

An agreement was reached to supply electricity to the upper areas of Chitral after extensive talks.

The meeting lasted four hours and covered a variety of technical issues. A committee was constituted to handle payment concerns between the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) within a month.

Upper Chitral received the same power tariff rate as Lower Chitral. Upper Chitral elders appreciated the Governor and the federal government for settling the long-standing dispute.

Minister Dastagir stressed the government’s efforts to address the country’s energy shortfall and assured that the payment concerns between PESCO and PEDO will be resolved as soon as possible.

He commended the governor’s attempts to address citizens’ concerns. The minister promised that Upper Chitral residents will have access to power within the following 48 hours.

The governor praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for tackling the electrical crisis in Upper Chitral and promised to keep working to solve the province’s concerns.