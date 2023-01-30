NHA Allows 26.67% Higher Budget For Revamping N-50 Highway

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board approved the award of works for “Dualization and Improvement of Existing N-50 from Yarik – Sagu -Zhob: Package-I: Yarik – Sagu (50 Km)” to M/s NLC Engineers at their evaluated bid price of Rs. 22.837 billion, which is 26.67 percent above the Engineer’s Estimate of Rs. 18.029 billion.

Official documents revealed that the Board approved the award of works for “Dualization and Improvement of Existing N-50 from Yarik – Sagu -Zhob: Package-I: Yarik – Sagu (50 Km)” to M/s NLC Engineers at their evaluated bid price based on CSR-2014 subject to the approval of revised PC-I by the respective forum i.e. ECNEC.

The Board also recommended the revised PC-I for “Dualization & Improvement of Existing N-50 from Yarik – Sagu – Zhob including Zhob Bypass (210 Km) at the cost of Rs. 81.310 billion for approval of Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC). The project was recommended for approval at the cost as per cost calculated by the Consultant M/s NESPAK.

Further, the body directed to circulate the proposed SOP w.r.t detailed design approval of new and already constructed Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects among Board Members for their valuable input. The views of the Members be incorporated into the SOP and resubmitted in next meeting for approval.

The Board also approved the award of works “Construction of Gawdar – Ratodero Road (M-8) Balance Works of Package-III to M/s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) under Rule 42(f) of PPRA, however, directed to obtain rebate from M/s FWO to the extent that bid price becomes 25 percent above Engineer’s Estimate of Rs. 777,051,843/- i.e. Rs. 971,314,804/-. The Board directed that the practice regarding the preparation of umbrella (global) PC-I be discontinued.

The GM (RAMD) apprised the Board about the preparation of the Annual Maintenance Plan of NHA fiscal year 2022-23 as under: a. Road Asset Management Division (RAMD) is in process of preparing of Annual Maintenance Plan of NHA F.Y 2022- 23. As per Road Maintenance Account (RMA) Rules, Stakeholder Consultation meetings are required, therefore, these meetings were arranged in Lahore and Karachi.

All stakeholders like NHA officers of concerned Zones, representatives of NHMP, academia, representatives of road user associations, goods carriers, and truck drivers’ associations in addition to the general public and road users were invited and attended the meeting.

During meetings, representatives of truck drivers, fleet/ cargo owners’ associations, and Chambers of Commerce and Industries repeatedly show their relentless support for the implementation of Axle Load Limits by NHA as stipulated in National Highway Safety Ordinance 2000.

The participants also expressed their intentions to approach the Court of Law in case of non-implementation of NHSO 2000 by NHA and NHMP within near future and also informed that they are planning for a nationwide strike. After detailed deliberations, the Board unanimously decided on the implementation of permissible load limits as defined in National Highway Safety Ordinance 2000 (Schedule-VI) with a direction that the concerned offices should immediately launch a campaign for the awareness of road users regarding strict implementation of Axle Load Regime by NHA and NHMP.