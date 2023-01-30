Universal Service Fund Organizes Cleanliness Drive on Islamabad’s Trail 5

The Universal Service Fund (USF) in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration organized a Cleanliness Drive in Islamabad with an aim to raise public awareness about the importance of a clean environment and the methods of handling waste responsibly.

The activity was spearheaded by USF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary and Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon and was focused on the cleanliness of the surroundings of Margalla Hills Trail 5.

Armed with bags, gloves, litter pickers, and a strong sense of purpose, the USF team along with its senior management picked up litter from the trail.

While appreciating the efforts of the USF team, Islamabad DC said, “Littering in public places damages our environment and our health. We all have a habit of rolling down the car window and tossing out a piece of trash. It’s time to act responsibly and break this bad habit to protect our environment and our surroundings. We must keep the Federal Capital clean”.

He highlighted that the ICT administration is promoting tree plantation and clean and green initiatives to have a better future and environment.

USF CEO also addressed his team and said this initiative was taken on the advice of Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque.

He said, “Clean and green environment is a basic need today. Environmental pollution in the form of air, water, and land, has severely affected life. Numerous diseases can be traced back to an unhygienic environment and irresponsible waste disposal. We can no longer escape, ignore or downplay the impact of climate change; therefore, we should make our health and the environment our top priorities”.