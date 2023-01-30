Islamabad Zoo Gets Half a Billion Rupees For Revamping

The Islamabad Zoo has been granted Rs. 500 million to build a cutting-edge Wildlife Conservation and Information Center. This money comes from the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP 2022-23), intended to revitalize the zoo as a center for animal rehabilitation and education.

The present government intends to transform the zoo into a learning center where professionals, students, and the general public may educate themselves about the indigenous fauna of the Margalla Hills National Park, home to endangered leopards, and pangolins.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) offered the property for the facility, and all essential permits have been received, pending formal confirmation from the National Assembly (NA).

The proposed ‘Margalla Wildlife Centre’ will use state-of-the-art technology to provide wildlife information, as well as virtual reality exhibits, high-tech movies, and 3D presentations to educate the public.

ALSO READ Govt Increases Price of Petrol by Rs. 35

The development will begin in one and a half months and will contain a public amusement area as well as a rescue and rehabilitation facility, the first of its kind in Pakistan. International non-governmental organizations (NGOs) involved in wildlife conservation have indicated an interest in partnering with the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board.