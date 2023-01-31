Citizens Flock Passport Office as Fake News About Fee Hike Goes Viral

Rawalpindi’s Regional Passport Office faced a major security concern due to fake news about an increase in passport fees.

The situation escalated to the point where the officials were compelled to seek the assistance of the police to restore order.

Sources have confirmed that a significant number of citizens, misled by the misinformation on social media, flocked to the regional passport office in an attempt to obtain their passports before the supposed hike in fees took effect.

In an effort to prevent any potential rioting and ensure public order, the staff took swift action and summoned law enforcement agencies to the scene.

The sources further revealed that the Assistant Director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) promptly sought the assistance of the Rawalpindi Chief Police Officer (CPO), who in turn dispatched additional police force to the location to effectively manage the situation.

The prompt and decisive actions of the passport office and police officers ultimately resulted in the successful resolution of the incident.