Half-Naked Drunk Woman Causes a Scene on UAE-India Flight

A drunk Italian woman reportedly created a scene mid-air on a Vistara airline flight after it took off from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on 30 January.

Despite having an economy ticket, Paola Perruccio demanded a business-class seat from the cabin crew. She caused a commotion when the crew refused to comply with her demand.

She also allegedly stripped half-naked and walked down the aisle, abusing and attacking the airline’s staff. She was immediately arrested by Mumbai Police after the flight landed there.

A Vistara spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred on flight UK 256 and added that the captain issued a warning before deciding to detain the passenger after she caused a nuisance.

He further stated that the pilot frequently assured other passengers of their safety via announcements and the airport security was told to take immediate action upon landing.

According to Indian DCP, Dixit Gedam, all the formalities, including medical tests of the unruly passenger, have been completed while further legal action is underway.