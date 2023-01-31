Man Attacks Wife With an Axe in Khairpur Over BISP Funds

In a horrific incident in the Qadir Metlo village near Khairpur, a man viciously attacked his wife with an axe due to her refusal to hand him the money from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The accused, Shahid Metlo, had demanded the funds from his wife, Waheeda Metlo, and when she refused to comply, he violently attacked her.

ALSO READ Hyderabad Police Cracks Down on Cars With Police Lights

According to Sindh Police, the victim was critically injured after the assault and was quickly taken to the Civil Hospital Khairpur for medical attention.

Shahid Metlo fled the scene after committing the gruesome crime and is currently being tracked by the authorities. The police have registered a case against him while further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ Railway Staff Protest Against 8 Months of Salary Delays

This latest incident in Khairpur serves as a grim reminder of rising cases of violence against women in Pakistan and to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.