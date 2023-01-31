Faisalabad’s Property Owners to Get Smart Cards Soon

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will begin distributing smart cards to property owners in February.

This was announced by Additional Director General FDA Abid Husain Bhatti during a meeting that reviewed the progress of digitizing the property records of FDA-controlled housing colonies and commercial markets.

ALSO READ Pakistan Offers Top 5 Shares in State Owned Companies to UAE Firms

The ADG stated that these smart cards, which would serve as a comprehensive repository of all property-related information, will be highly durable and secure, boasting top-notch security features.

He went on to scrutinize the updated status of the digitization process, emphasizing the need to expedite the pace of work to achieve 100% completion without delays.

The ADG stressed the importance of maintaining complete transparency throughout the process.

ALSO READ Govt to Undermine HEC’s Autonomy Despite Serious Reservations

Moreover, the ADG emphasized that smart cards must be credible, comprehensive, and authentic in every aspect to earn the complete trust and confidence of property owners.

During the meeting, the ADG also formed a six-member committee consisting of officers from relevant departments to oversee the digitization process and tasked them with submitting a report on the one-year performance of the contracted firm, HTTI, within the next two weeks.