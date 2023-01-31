Govt to Undermine HEC’s Autonomy Despite Serious Reservations

The federal government is pushing forward with its plans to amend the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Ordinance 2002, despite widespread opposition from the higher education community, according to media reports.

The Cabinet Committee for the Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC), responsible for finalizing the draft amendment bill, has sought input from the Federal Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

The bill will then go to the cabinet and eventually to Parliament for approval.

The vice chancellors’ committee has spoken out against the proposed amendments, claiming they restrict the autonomy of the HEC and go against the principles of the federation.

The senior leadership of the HEC is deeply alarmed by the government’s seemingly ill-intentioned move. This sentiment is shared by the vice chancellors’ committee and the association of private universities, who are calling for a consultative approach in the legislative process.

They believe that all stakeholders, including the provincial governments, public and private higher education institutions, HEC, and its employees, should be involved in the decision-making process before any law is passed.

Via: Daily Times