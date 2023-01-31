Federal Board Introduces New Marking System for Matric and Inter

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has replaced the absolute marking system at both the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSS) levels.

According to the official statement, the absolute marking system has been replaced with a grading system, under which results will be published in grades, GPA, and CGPA.

The move aims to counter the culture of race for marks among students. The new grading system for SSC part-I and HSSC part-I will take effect this year.

For SSC part-II and HSSC part-II, the new grading system will take effect in 2024. Initially, results will be published in absolute marks, grades, and GPA. From 2025, the results will be published only in grades, GPA, and CGPA.

Here is the new grading formula: