Man Gets Jail and AED 12.5 Million Fine for Workshop Fire in Dubai

A worker in Dubai set fire to a workshop where he worked after its owner reportedly prolonged the process for a work visa. The fire reportedly burnt 9 vehicles and everything else inside the workshop, resulting in a loss of AED 300,000 (Rs. 21.3 million).

However, the fire also consumed the nearby factory and caused massive damages worth AED 12.2 million (Rs. 86.7 million). The 32-year-old Asian worker has been given a 1-year jail term and a fine equal to the damages he caused.

Although the Asian man was recently convicted, the event took place in August last year when he threatened the owner with setting fire to the workshop unless he completed his residency and work permit procedures quickly.

According to the owner, the guilty worker held a knife and threatened to stab him and left. He later returned to his office and told him that he had set fire to his workshop. The worker was arrested and confessed to the crime.