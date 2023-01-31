Railway Staff Protest After Not Getting Salary for 8 Months

Railway employees expressed concern over the delay in their salaries and urged the federal government to pay them on time. The employees called for a protest on January 30.

According to Express Tribune, the employees gathered at the Locomotive Shed of Pakistan Railways (PR) in Lahore on Monday. They stated that they had not received their salaries on time for the past eight months and demanded an immediate resolution to the issue.

According to them, even those risking their lives to restore the railroad tracks are desperate in these trying times.

Fare Hike

Last week, PR hiked Green Line train fares by 25%. The department resumed the train between Islamabad and Karachi on January 27 using newly imported Chinese carriages.

The new rates from Rawalpindi to Karachi are:

Rs. 4,000 for economy class.

Rs. 8,000 for AC standard.

Rs. 10,000 for business class.

The train will have 2 AC Parlor coaches, 5 AC Business coaches, 6 AC Standard coaches, and 4 to 5 AC economy class coaches. The service includes comfortable accommodation, free Wi-Fi, and quality food for passengers.

While PR claims to be making things better for the commuters, its own employees also seemingly require attention.