Govt to Sell 30 Million Energy Efficient Fans to Citizens to Save 5,000MW Electricity

The government’s big plan to change old fans across the country with 30 million energy-efficient fans is nearing implementation.

The price of an energy-efficient fan has been fixed at Rs. 6,669 and will be sold at a flat 17 percent interest rate to consumers, according to official documents seen by ProPakistani. The documents said interest charges of 17 percent will roughly be equivalent to Rs. 969.

Consumers will be able to pay for the fans via installments which will be included in their electricity bills, while the old fans will be adjusted for Rs. 1,800 per piece upon replacement.

According to the document, each fan installed can save up to Rs. 4,666 in electricity bills (per year) per consumer. The government intends to replace 30,000,000 old fans with new energy-efficient models, potentially saving around 5,000MW of electricity.

The nationwide fan replacement project will be completed in 2 phases. In the first phase, fans will be distributed through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). Then in the second and final phase, the old fans of all consumers will be replaced with new ones.

The energy-efficient fans will be supplied via utility stores and offices of electricity distribution companies.