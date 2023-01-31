AEDB Requests Approval on Revised 600MW Solar Project in Muzaffargarh

The Alternative Energy Department Board (AEDB), part of the Power Division, has asked National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to approve its revised Request for Proposal (RFP) based on recent cabinet ECC-approved amendments.

In a letter to Nepra’s Registrar, AEDB Director Jafri referred to their November 21, 2022 submission of RFP for bidding on a 600-MWp solar project in Muzaffargarh along with an Implementation Agreement (IA) and Energy Purchase Agreements (EPA) as part of the Security Package Documents for approval and tariff determination.

AEDB informed Nepra in its letter that the ECC approved the SPDs subject to deleting the new payment mechanism in the Security Package Agreement and replacing it with the standard mechanism from prior ECC-approved agreements.

The tariff will also be indexed annually instead of quarterly based on USD/PKR exchange rate variation.

AEDB made amendments to its RFP and SPDs to align with ECC’s decision and submitted them in its November 21, 2022 letter to Nepra.

The ECC approved incorporating 70% of the tariff to be indexed quarterly based on USD/PKR exchange rate and ensuring payment under the EPA through bank debit from a dedicated solar account maintained by CPPA-G in addition to the GoP guarantee within 60 days of invoice.

Lastly, AEDB has asked Nepra to approve the revised RFP and determine the benchmark tariff based on the recent ECC decision. The amended RFP and SPDs, aligned with the ECC decision, have been submitted to the regulator.