Interior Ministry Scams Rise Causing UAE Govt to Issue Warnings

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has issued a public warning regarding a surge in fake text messages and phone calls.

ALSO READ UN Launches Training Program to Combat Maritime Drug Smuggling in Pakistan

According to details, scammers claiming to be from the Ministry of Interior have been sending out false texts and phone calls to UAE residents and demanding their personal details.

However, the Ministry of Interior has clarified that they never ask for personal information via texts or calls. It further asserted that it only seeks residents’ information via official channels in a safe and secure way.

ALSO READ Europe Approves Two More Insects For Human Consumption

It is essential that the public remains vigilant when receiving any such messages or calls claiming to be from the Ministry of Interior. The ministry has urged residents to not share any details with unknown persons and report any such incident to the authorities.