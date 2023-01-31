NdcTech Gets Recognized by Temenos as the Best Performing Partner in the SaaS World

NdcTech, a global IT company providing transformational services to the banking sector and winner of Temenos Best Sales Partner Award in MEA, attended Temenos Kick-Off 2023 which took place at Palau Congress Centre at Palma de Mallorca, Spain from 17th to 20th January 2023.

TKO is an annual event of Temenos, the world’s #1 banking software company, and brings together key management of Temenos and global partners in person to strategize for the new year, explore new product innovations for customers, and identify future opportunities of collaboration.

NdcTech was a key sponsor at TKO 2023 and was recognized as the ‘Best Performing Partner in the SaaS World’ during the event due to its recent role in cloud banking transformations.

This recognition is a testament to NdcTech’s accomplishments and contributions towards the banking sector and recognizes its strong footprint in the SaaS world.

The theme of this year’s event was ‘Winning in the SaaS World’ where experts shed light on the cloud-first strategies and the shift in SaaS adoption across financial institutions.

Some trending topics discussed included Security & Data on Cloud, Payment innovations on cloud, BaaS value chain, Wealth Management, and Digital Transformation in 2023.

Ammara Masood, CEO NdcTech, was one of the panelists among other thought leaders in the session on ‘Partnering for Success – Crushing it with Collaboration’.

While addressing the audience at TKO 2023, she talked about NdcTech’s recent collaboration with Temenos on Country Model Banks for 7 countries in the GCC region, and how this strategic development will be a stepping-stone in uncovering the potential of the banking industry in the region.

“NdcTech’s mission is to contribute to the financial world of tomorrow. Working with Temenos over the past 22 years has allowed us to support the banking ecosystem & transform their digital capabilities,” said Ammara.

“Our recent collaboration with Temenos over Country Model Banks is crucial and would provide a phenomenal value proposition to the banks by allowing them rapid time to market.”

“We look forward to strengthening our offerings in partnership with Temenos, by investing to build accelerators and country layers and meet evolving regulatory requirements,” she added.