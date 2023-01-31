One of World’s Most Infectious Coronavirus Sub-Variant Detected in Pakistan

Pakistan has reported the first case of BF.7, one of the most infectious subvariant of the Omicron strain of the Coronavirus, through genome sequencing.

According to reports, BF.7’s case has been reported in Karachi. It is one of the three strains of the Omicron variant wreaking havoc in China.

The BF.7 strain has raised alarms in China as it is highly transmissible and capable of infecting as many as 18 individuals from just one infected patient. This fast-spreading variant has put an estimated two million lives at risk, leading to growing concerns among the country’s population.

BF.7 has earned its name from its full classification, BA.5.2.1.7, as a sub-variant of the Omicron’s BA.5 strain. This particular strain has been reported to have the highest number of cases worldwide, accounting for a staggering 76.2% of all reported cases.

The ongoing evolution of Covid-19 has resulted in the formation of new sub-variants through a process known as convergent evolution. These sub-variants are designated based on their relationship with the parent variant, with other examples including BA.2.75.2, BF.7, and BQ.1.1.

The potential impact of BF.7 has sparked global concern, with 60% of China’s population at risk of becoming infected in the near future. The situation has prompted public health officials to call for heightened vigilance and caution as the virus continues to spread.

Via: 24News