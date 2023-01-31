Oppo Find X6 Leak Reveals Strange Design and Full Spec Sheet

The Oppo Find X6 series is rumored to launch next month and details on the devices are starting to surface once again after a brief pause. The latest leak comes from Weibo and it reveals detailed specifications on all Find X6 models.

There will be three variants: Find X6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, another Pro variant with Dimensity 9200, and a regular Find X6 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Only the X6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 memory.

The images below have been machine translated from Chinese.

According to the images, the Oppo Find X6 series features 50MP triple camera setups. The Find X6 Pro with SD8G2 will use Sony’s IMX989, a 1″ sensor used in Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Vivo X90 Pro+.

The Find X6 Pro with Dimensity 9200 will use IMX890 on all lenses, while the vanilla Find X6 will feature IMX890 for main, ISOCELL JN1 for ultra-wide, and IMX763 for telephoto.

ALSO READ These Oppo Phones Will Get Color OS 13 First

All three X6 phones will have a ToF sensor and a 13-channel color sensor that will help with Hasselblad features. The front will feature a 32MP RGBW IMX709 sensor for all models. Only the two Pro models will have the second gen MariSilicon X2 ISP, while the vanilla model will have the original ISP.

All phones will have a 6.82” AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Samsung E6 panel. The two Pro models will have 5,000 mAh batteries with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging as well as IP68 protection.

The vanilla model will feature a 6.74″ AMOLED display (made by Tianma) with a 120Hz refresh rate, but with a smaller 4,800mAh battery, 80W wired, and 30W wireless charging. It may be water-resistant but will lack an official IP rating.

The launch is expected to happen in China in February.