Pakistan’s Corruption Ranking Remains Unchanged in 2022

Pakistan’s score in Transparency International’s (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2022 has recently reduced from 28 to 27, while the overall ranking has remained the same as in 2021 at 140 out of 180 countries.

Despite the federal government’s claims of wiping out corruption, almost nothing has changed with the score getting slightly worse.

CPI ranks countries on a scale of 0-100, with 0 being “Highly Corrupt” and 100 being “Very Clean.” Over 75% of countries scored less than 50 in the recent ranking, while 26 nations have dipped to their lowest scores ever.

Predominantly, Africa, Central Asia, and South Asia remained hot spots of corruption, as shown in TI Pakistan’s recent tweet.

Here are the top 10 “Very Clean” countries in CPI 2022:

Rank Country Score 1 Denmark 90 2 Finland 87 2 New Zealand 87 4 Norway 84 5 Singapore 83 5 Sweden 83 7 Switzerland 82 8 Netherlands 80 9 Germany 70 10 Ireland 77 10 Luxembourg 77

Here are the bottom 10 “Highly Corrupt” countries in CPI 2022: