Pakistan’s Corruption Ranking Remains Unchanged in 2022

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 31, 2023 | 4:22 pm

Pakistan’s score in Transparency International’s (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2022 has recently reduced from 28 to 27, while the overall ranking has remained the same as in 2021 at 140 out of 180 countries.

Despite the federal government’s claims of wiping out corruption, almost nothing has changed with the score getting slightly worse.

ALSO READ

CPI ranks countries on a scale of 0-100, with 0 being “Highly Corrupt” and 100 being “Very Clean.” Over 75% of countries scored less than 50 in the recent ranking, while 26 nations have dipped to their lowest scores ever.

Predominantly, Africa, Central Asia, and South Asia remained hot spots of corruption, as shown in TI Pakistan’s recent tweet.

ALSO READ

Here are the top 10 “Very Clean” countries in CPI 2022:

Rank Country Score
1 Denmark 90
2 Finland 87
2 New Zealand 87
4 Norway 84
5 Singapore 83
5 Sweden 83
7 Switzerland 82
8 Netherlands 80
9 Germany 70
10 Ireland 77
10 Luxembourg 77

Here are the bottom 10 “Highly Corrupt” countries in CPI 2022:

Rank Country Score
180 Somalia 12
178 Syria 13
178 South Sudan 13
177 Venezuela 14
176 Yemen 16
171 Libya 17
171 North Korea 17
171 Haiti 17
171 Equatorial Guinea 17
171 Burundi 17
167 Turkmenistan 19

 

Salman Ahmed

lens

Nida Khan’s Latest Outfit Breaths Fresh Air into the Classic Shalwar Kameez
Read more in lens

proproperty

IHC Refers Controversial CDA Chief Appointment Case to Larger Bench
Read more in proproperty
close
>