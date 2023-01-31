Solar Energy Users Saved Over Rs. 100 Million in Lahore

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has reported a significant boost in the electricity units being generated through solar power net-metering connections.

In one month, a whopping 31,500,000 electricity units have been added to the system, as more consumers switch to solar energy in the metropolis.

This shift towards renewable energy has not only helped the environment but has benefited the consumers themselves. According to reports, consumers have experienced a relief of approximately Rs. 100 million in their electricity bills, simply by generating electricity through solar panels.

The surplus electricity generated by the solar systems has been sold to LESCO, giving a financial incentive for consumers to use this clean and sustainable energy source.

Under the net-metering initiative, consumers have received connections from LESCO, and bi-directional meters have been installed to facilitate the purchase and sale of electricity.

This innovative approach is set to revolutionize the energy sector in Lahore and beyond, providing a model for how renewable energy can be adopted on a large scale.

