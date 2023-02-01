Dubai’s Private Hospitals Now Provide Birth and Death Certificates

In a recent move, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has empowered the private sector hospitals, allowing them to issue birth and death certificates, a facility previously offered by only public hospitals.

By the end of 2023, all private hospitals will provide this service, DHA announced at Arab Health 2023, Middle East’s largest health-related expo.

Currently, the service is offered by Medicare Hospital for Women and Children, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, HMS Mirdif Hospital, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, and Zulekha Hospital. People can get both digital as well as physical certificates.

Advisor to the Director-General (DG) and Acting Director of the Public Health Department at the DHA, Dr. Ramadan Al Blooshi, stated that the decision was made to make the process simple for citizens and to improve the government’s collaboration with the private health sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 3,000 leading firms from 70 countries attended Arab Health 2023, a 4-day event, in Dubai, to discuss the adoption of innovative tech in the health sector.