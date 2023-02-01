Former President Zardari Demands Rs. 35,000 Minimum Wage for Workers

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 1, 2023 | 11:00 am

As the country grapples with rising inflation, PPP Leader and Former President, Asif Ali Zardari, has advised the federal government to raise the minimum wage for laborers from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 35, 000.

He urged his coalition partner, PMN-N, to do so to provide much-needed relief to the labor class.

It should be noted that the minimum wage in Sindh also stands at Rs. 25,000 and the former President’s ruling party hasn’t made any decision to increase it at the provincial level.

Previously, Sindh High Court (SHC) also ordered the Sindh government to comply with the minimum wage of Rs. 25,000 for sanitary workers in government departments after they petitioned that they were being underpaid.

Earlier, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), a tool to assess prices of essential items, recorded short-term inflation at 30.6% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis on 5 January. After that, the dollar exchange rate and petroleum prices have drastically increased, suggesting a further rise in inflation.

