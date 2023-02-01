UAE Keen to Enhance Investment in Pakistan: Envoy

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi Wednesday said that UAE is keenly interested to augment its investment in Pakistan in new sectors of the economy.

The envoy, who called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division, said that UAE is fully cognizant of the development-oriented economic policies of the country being undertaken by the present government.

H.E.Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi,Ambassador of the UAE called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar,today and exchanged views on furthering bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and the UAE. 🇵🇰🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/K1gRyyyDIZ — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) February 1, 2023

ALSO READ Govt to Increase Electricity Bills Next to Satisfy IMF

The finance minister said Pakistan and UAE are engaging in various areas including energy, refinery, petroleum, and trade, however, a lot of potential is still unexplored. He also highlighted various avenues in which both countries can trade and invest.

Both sides exchanged views on the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the UAE and his meetings with the UAE leadership and discussed the timely implementation of decisions taken in these meetings for furthering the brotherly relations between the two countries.

The minister welcomed the proposal for new investment in Pakistan by UAE and assured the envoy of full support and cooperation by the present government.