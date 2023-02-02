FBR Launches Currency Declaration App for International Travelers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a mobile app to assist with currency declaration for international travelers.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the app held at the FBR House, FBR Member Customs (Operations) Mukarram Jan Ansari said the mobile app “Pass Track” has been modified to facilitate passengers.

He highlighted that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has revised the cash-carrying limits for outbound passengers. Accordingly, FBR vide SRO 2201(I)/2022 dated 12-12-2022 has notified the revised cash-carrying limits. SBP has also made it mandatory for every person carrying foreign currency to file a declaration with Customs.

In order to make it convenient for international passengers, Pakistan Customs has obtained help from National Information Technology Board (NITB) to develop a web-based mobile App to electronically file the declaration.

Ansari said the app will facilitate the passengers to declare currency while traveling to/from Pakistan even before coming to the airport. Testing of the app has been completed and many new features have been incorporated so that passengers can easily fill in all the required information.

The app is available on App Store and Play Store for downloading. The web version of the App is also available. It is also accessible from all over the world. The App provides step-by-step guidance to travelers making it easier for them to file declarations.

He said that any person can register on the App using his/her mobile number and the declaration form is available both in Urdu and English languages. The passenger will provide personal data once, and on the next visit, the system will auto-populate the form on logging in.

The app will show previous declarations in the calendar year and available annual limit data immediately becomes available in the Customs system to departure and arrival monitoring officers. A feedback mechanism has also been incorporated into the app to cater to any mistakes/corrections.