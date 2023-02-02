Govt to Hire Private Guards for Security of Chinese Nationals in Pakistan

The government of Punjab is considering utilizing the services of top-tier security firms to protect Chinese nationals residing in the country, due to the escalating threat of terrorism and potential terror attacks in Lahore.

According to credible sources, the authorities have determined that engaging the expertise of private security companies is a necessary step to guarantee the well-being of Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

Last year in July, nine Chinese nationals working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Pakistan lost their lives when a suicide bomber targeted a bus transporting them to a dam construction site.

Besides Chinese nationals, four Pakistani citizens, including two soldiers of the Pakistan Army, embraced martyrdom in the bomb blast. Following the blast, the Chinese government raised serious concerns over the security of its nationals.

During Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s inaugural official visit to China in November last year, both countries took several measures to consolidate the security of Chinese workers.

During the 11th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the CPEC, Pakistan and China agreed to provide bullet-proof vehicles for the transportation of Chinese nationals.

Via: 24News