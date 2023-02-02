Karachi is One Step Closer to Installing 10,000 CCTV Cameras

Javed Alam Odho, the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, inaugurated the command and control unit equipped with 100 surveillance cameras at the Community Policing Karachi (CPK) center at the Soldier Bazaar Police Station, taking it one step closer to the Safe City project objective.

Odho acknowledged during the occasion that the government lacks infrastructure and that the police can not operate without public-private cooperation, He indicated that the Soldier Bazaar is the fifth precinct to receive a command and control room in the ongoing project.

He attributed the 30-35% decrease in crime to the placement of CCTV cameras in locations where they were installed. Odho recognized the need for additional police officers.

Odho said that the installation of these cameras brings the total number up to 3,750, which is getting close to the Safe City project goal of 10,000 city-wide CCTV cameras.

He noted a rise in street crimes, mostly committed by drug dealers and illegal immigrants, and said that police are ongoing to curb such incidents.