Govt’s Agreement to India’s Notice Could Allow It to Stop Pakistan’s Water Without Third Party Involvement

A proposal has been made by the Indian government to alter a long-standing water-sharing agreement between with Pakistan by disallowing the involvement of third parties in any conflicts that may arise, according to various international news outlets.

This proposal, which could potentially stir tensions with Pakistan, comes amid long-standing disputes between the two nations over hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus River and its tributaries. The ongoing disagreement has been further complicated by the ongoing territorial dispute over Kashmir.

Pakistan has expressed serious concerns over the potential reduction of water flow on the Indus river due to India’s proposed hydropower projects, which provide irrigation for 80% of Pakistan’s agricultural sector. To resolve this issue, Pakistan has sought the involvement of a neutral expert and later, an arbitration court.

India, on the other hand, has claimed that Pakistan has prolonged the resolution process and asserts that the construction of its Kishanganga and Ratle Hydro Electric projects is in accordance with the Indus Water Treaty, which has been in place for over six decades.

According to a source from the Indian government, a notice has been delivered to Pakistan calling for the modification of a treaty and requesting the initiation of talks to resolve the persistent disagreement within 90 days.

When queried about the desired changes, a second source stated that the objective is to address any minor differences that may arise without the need for third-party intervention, as the treaty in question is bilateral in nature. The belief is that third-party involvement should not be necessary.

The Indus Water Treaty, arranged by the World Bank, was established in 1960 and has endured through times of conflict despite the frequent emergence of differences in its implementation.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been strained since 2019 as a result of tensions surrounding the disputed region of Kashmir.

However, there have been signs of a potential improvement in relations this month, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for talks and India has extended an invitation to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which India will host in May.

Via: Reuters