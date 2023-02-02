Pakistan’s Exports Fall for Fifth Consecutive Month in January

Pakistan’s exports continued their downward trend for the fifth consecutive month in January 2023, the exports during the month declined by 4.41 percent to $2.21 billion compared to the exports of $2.313 billion in December 2022, official data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Thursday.

The imports into the country also decreased by 5.78 percent to $4.86 billion in January 2023 compared to the imports of $5.154 billion in December 2022, according to the data.

The trade deficit narrowed by 6.90 percent on a month-on-month basis and stood at $2.645 billion in January 2023 compared to $2.841 billion in December 2022. On a year-on-year basis, exports witnessed a decline of 15.42 percent in January 2023 against the exports of $2.614 billion in January 2022.

The imports decreased to $4.856 billion in January 2023 from $6.036 billion in January 2022, showing negative growth of 19.55 percent. The trade deficit narrowed by 22.71 percent on a YoY basis to $2.645 billion in January 2023 compared to $3.422 billion in January 2022.

Trade deficit for First 7 Months

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrowed by 31.97 percent to $19.632 billion during the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) as compared to $28.859 billion during the same period of last year.

The country’s exports during July-January (2022-23) were recorded at $16.469 billion against the exports of $17.739 billion in July-January FY22, showing a decline of 7.16 percent. The imports decreased by 22.53 percent during July-January (2022-23), going down from $46.598 billion last year to $36.101 billion during the current year.