MCB Partners with Telenor to Ensure Greater Access to Telecom Services

MCB Bank Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading banks, has entered into a strategic partnership with Telenor Pakistan, a leading telecommunication services provider, to facilitate its digital banking customers with greater access to Telenor Pakistan’s prepaid recharge services, special bundles, and post-paid services.

Under the partnership, MCB Live users will be able to pay for new Telenor packages, special bundles, post-paid services, and a host of other services directly from within the MCB Live app, at a single click of a button. The integration provides MCB Live users greater flexibility and convenience in acquiring Telenor Pakistan’s services on the go from wherever they may be.

The agreement was signed between Shahzad Ishaq – Group Head Digital Banking, MCB Bank and Umair Mohsin – Chief Marketing Officer, Telenor Pakistan at MCB House, Lahore in the presence of Jaffar Abbas Shirazi – Division Head Digital Channels & Branchless Banking MCB Bank, Ambreen Latif Bawany – Head Marketing MCB Bank, and other representatives from MCB Bank and Telenor Pakistan.