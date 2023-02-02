Pakistan’s Textile Exports Decrease by 12% in January 2023

The country’s textile group exports declined to $1.36 billion in January as compared to $1.55 billion during the same period last year.

The data on textile exports released by the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 12 percent in January 2023 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and stood at $1.36 billion when compared to $1.55 billion during the same month of last year.

Textile exports in the first 7 months of FY23 decreased by 8% compared to corresponding year FY22. Whereas in the month of January, textile exports have decreased by 12% compared to corresponding year FY22.#TextileExportForSustainableEconomy pic.twitter.com/qOsqHofLk6 — All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (@APTMAofficial) February 2, 2023

ALSO READ IMF Demands Higher Electricity Prices Rejecting Pakistan’s Circular Debt Plan

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group maintained last month’s negative growth as it also reported exports of $1.36 billion in December 2022, but the rate of decline has reduced by 4 percentage points during the period.

In the first seven (July-January) of the current fiscal year (FY) 2022-23, textile exports declined by 8 percent YoY and stood at $10.08 billion as compared to $10.93 billion during the same period last year.

The exports in December 2022 stood at $1.36 billion as compared to $1.42 billion in November 2022 showing a decrease of 16 percent as compared to $1.62 billion in December of FY22.

ALSO READ Textile Companies Threaten Strike As Govt Delays Containers Clearance

Textile exports are estimated to observe an extended period of decline this year after textile owners earlier this month threatened a strike over the non-clearance of imported cotton containers at Karachi Port.

In the worst case, the industry will likely fall short of its $25 billion export target this year due to a lack of raw materials, primarily raw cotton. Textile exports will be limited to $16 billion or $17 billion this year.