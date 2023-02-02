Sybrid’s Sustainability Report 2022 Highlights Commitment to UN SDGs and Community Development

Sybrid (Pvt.) Ltd. has released its 2022 Sustainability Report which highlights its achievements and endeavors towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by United Nations, contributing to more than 12 SDGs.

Sybrid is a premier technology solutions company that provides customized and reliable technological solutions and services through its 6 brands serving in domestic and international markets.

The company has displayed remarkable commitment towards its corporate social responsibility and understands that sustainability is critical to future survival.

The report reflects how they make conscious decisions and efforts to conserve resources, minimize waste, and make a meaningful impact on the social, commercial, and environmental aspects of our community.

With a key focus on gender equality, economic growth, industry innovation, sustainability, and climate resilience, Sybrid has made noteworthy progress.

In line with Pakistan’s Development Roadmap ‘Vision 2025’, Sybrid’s female workforce accounts for almost 22% of the total, with the aim to reach 25% by 2023.

Sybrid prioritizes the well-being and health of its employees and community through different programs and activities.

Furthermore, their student engagement program under #SybridImpact is an award-winning program that facilitates capacity building and skill to help elevate the workforce and economy.

