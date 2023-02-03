Cotton Shortage Likely as Production Falls by 36%

Pakistan’s cotton output decreased by over 36 percent year-on-year (YoY), according to the latest fortnightly data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association (PCGA).

Total cotton arrivals in Pakistan slid to 4.76 million bales as of February 1, 2023, compared to 7.42 million bales in the corresponding period last year, recording a difference of 2.65 million bales and a drop of 36 percent.

ALSO READ Flour Crisis in Punjab: New Price Breaks All Records Despite Limited Availability

As per the PCGA data, cotton arrivals reported a substantial decline in both cotton-producing provinces of Punjab and Sindh.

As of February 1, cotton arrivals in Punjab were 2.89 million bales compared to 3.91 million bales in the same period last year, a decrease of 1.02 million bales or 26 percent YoY. On a monthly basis, cotton arrivals recorded an increase of 5 percent as compared to 2.76 million on January 1.

Similarly, cotton arrivals in Sindh reached 1.87 million bales as of February 1 compared to 3.51 million bales reported in the same period last year, a massive decline of 1.64 million bales or 47 percent.

ALSO READ PSO, Shell and Attock Suffer as Petroleum Sales in Pakistan Take a Massive Dip

Meanwhile, the lack of supply of dollars has made it challenging for textile mills to import cotton, negatively impacting the country’s textile exports.