foodpanda Collaborates with Driving License Sindh for Renewal & Issuance of Learners Driving License

foodpanda, country’s leading online delivery service provider, recently collaborated with Driving License Sindh (DLS) to renew the licenses of its delivery riders and employees in Karachi.

In addition to renewals, temporary learner’s licenses were also issued.

During the 2-day session, more than 800 licenses were renewed including the issuance of learner’s license. Last year, the delivery service conducted a similar initiative in Lahore with support from Punjab’s City Traffic Police and aims to repeat the program in other cities as well.

Speaking about the collaboration, CEO foodpanda, Muntaqa Paracha, said, “At foodpanda, we don’t just provide our riders and employees opportunities to earn sustainable livelihoods, but also believe in prioritizing their safety and supporting them to follow the laws of traffic.”

“We are proud to have collaborated with the Driving License Unit and facilitate more than 800 drivers, including our hardworking delivery riders who ride tirelessly around Karachi for our valued customers,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Driving Licence Authority Sindh, M. Ayoub Soomro, said, “We are extremely happy to collaborate with foodpanda for the renewal and issuance of learners’ licenses. The partnership is a reflection of our commitment to facilitate foodpanda riders & employees. This initiative aims to make life easier for riders and employees.”

Inspector Asad Shaikh added, “This is a great initiative by foodpanda to ease the lives of their riders and employees. We appreciate their commitment to not just catering to the customers but also looking after their riding fleet and educating them on abiding by the laws.”