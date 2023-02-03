Lahore Board Announces Admission Schedule for Annual Inter Exams

The Board of Secondary and Intermediate Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the admission schedule for the first annual exams of intermediate.

According to details, Lahore Board will start accepting admission forms from 7 February. Students can register with a single fee from 7 February to 7 March.

After this date, students will be required to pay extra fees. From 8 to 16 March, students can register with a double fee. From 17 to 22 March, students can register with a triple fee.

Lahore Board will not accept admission forms after 22 March. The first annual exams of intermediate will commence on 20 May.

Admission Schedule for Intermediate (First Annual) Examination 2023

Last year in November, BISE Lahore launched an online fee submission facility for students after the board became live on HBL-1 Bill Solution.

Students can now make payments including fee submission by using any bank application/branch counter by adding “1001145011” before the challan number.

Previously, students were required to visit and stand in long queues at their nearest bank branches to submit fees for various services of the board. Thankfully, it has changed now.