The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) police confirmed on Thursday that the suicide attacker who carried out the assault at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines was wearing a police constable’s uniform, helmet, and mask, available for just Rs. 3,000 in the city’s markets.

During a press conference, the K-P Inspector General of Police (IGP), Moazzam Jah Ansari, revealed that the suspect arrived at the site of the attack on a motorbike. CCTV footage showed the attacker riding a motorbike to the mosque, passing a security checkpoint, and inquiring about the location of the mosque.

The IGP stated that the security guards at the main gate mistook the attacker for a member of the police force due to his uniform and failed to investigate him further.

The investigation revealed that the bomber was part of a larger network. The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) confirmed that 12 kg of TNT (trinitrotoluene) explosives were used and no improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were planted in the mosque.

The powerful explosion destroyed the roof and contributed to the majority of the 103 deaths.

It should be noted that obtaining a police uniform in Peshawar is surprisingly easy. The complete uniform, which includes a hat, pants, shirt, belt, and badge, can be purchased for Rs. 3000 in local marketplaces. Additionally, one can have their name engraved on a badge for an extra Rs. 500. The uniform is sold without any security checks and shopkeepers claim that many individuals buy it for use as costumes or props in film or theater performances.