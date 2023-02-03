Zong 4G Introduces International Roaming Bundle for China

Zong 4G has once again proven to be one of Pakistan’s leading network providers for International Roaming services through its new IR bundle at the most competitive rates in the industry.

Subscribers can now stay in touch with their loved ones as well as conduct their businesses and collaborations seamlessly while roaming in China.

Zong 4G’s prepaid customers traveling to China can avail an exciting bundle that will allow them to stay connected and share their experiences with their friends and family, without the hassle of getting a local SIM, buying a roaming SIM, or searching for Wi-Fi as they travel across China.

With this package, Zong 4G is offering 150 minutes, 150 SMSs and 2 GBs of internet data for just Rs. 3,199 with a validity of 15 days. Prepaid Customers can sign up for the bundle by either dialling*4255#, using the ‘My Zong App’, or by visiting Zong 4G’s website.

“Zong 4G continues to make it easier to stay connected while travelling internationally for its customers by crafting innovative bundles which give the most value for money in comparison to any other provider in the market,” said Zong 4G’s official spokesperson when asked about the bundle.

Keeping in line with their motto, ‘Let’s get Digital’, Zong 4G enables customers to effortlessly remain connected through packages such as these and has been doing so for the past 15 years.

For more details regarding the package, customers can visit here.