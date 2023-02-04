Apple’s iPhone Sales Fell by 8% in October to December 2022

Apple recently released its Q1 2023 financial report, which covers the last quarter of the calendar year 2022. After facing supply chain constraints that impacted inventory, the company reported lower revenue and sales on a year-over-year basis.

ALSO READ Apple to Unveil World’s First Foldable iPad Next Year

On the other hand, Apple also highlighted some positive news, including the fact that it now has 2 billion active devices and saw record-breaking revenue in its services segment.

For the three-month period ending December 31, 2022, total sales were recorded at $117.1 billion, compared to $123.9 billion in the prior year’s same period. Additionally, the net income of almost $30 billion showed a decline of 13% from $34.6 billion.

Apple no longer publicly reveals unit sales figures and instead only reports revenue by category. iPhones, which make up more than half of Apple’s sales, saw a decline of 8% from the previous year.

(in $ million) Period ending Dec 31, 2022 Period ending Dec 25, 2021 Change iPhone sales 65,775 71,628 -8% Mac sales 7,735 10,852 -28% iPad sales 9,396 7,248 28% Wearables, Home, and Accessories sales 13,482 14,701 -8% Services sales 20,766 19,516 6% Total sales 117,154 123,945 -5% Net income 29,998 34,630 -13%

On the other hand, the services segment generated $20.8 billion in revenue between October and December 2022, with a 6% increase from the previous year. The only other product category that experienced a small increase was iPads, rising almost 30% from $7.2 billion to $9.3 billion.

ALSO READ MacBook Users to Get Better and Faster WhatsApp Soon

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook declared that the company has its “best lineup of products and services ever.” The CFO, Luca Maestri, noted that although revenue may appear to be declining, it actually grew when adjusted for constant currency.

The company generated $34 billion in cash flow and returned over $25 billion to shareholders, including a $0.23 cash dividend per share.