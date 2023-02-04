IG Punjab Announces Generous Package for Injured Policemen

Dr. Usman Anwar, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Punjab, has launched a comprehensive assistance package for policemen who become disabled due to an on-duty injury, in a progressive step.

According to reports, the package includes financial aid for injured cops, electric wheelchairs and electric beds, and support in procuring prosthetic body parts to help with their disability.

Financial assistance has been raised from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 2.5 million for individuals who have been injured, and Rs. 10 million for the officers who have become completely disabled in the line of duty.

A unique position will be established for such personnel, which will pay them until they retire, and fresh hiring can be conducted for their current posts.

The government would also offer specialist physiotherapy services and a better healthcare package, and help guarantee their rehabilitation at government expenses.

The IGP delivered the aforementioned directives during a meeting with Constable Muhammad Rizwan, who sustained serious gunshot injuries during a police confrontation with dacoits in Sheikhupura and remains disabled. The Additional IGP Finance and Welfare has submitted proposals to the IGP for approval in this regard.