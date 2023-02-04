Two Major European Car Companies Are Coming to Pakistan

Two auto giants are set to enter Pakistan’s volatile automobile sector. Premier Motors Limited (PML) is developing a manufacturing plant in Hub, Balochistan, to locally assemble Volkswagen (VW) and Skoda vehicles.

German Consul General, Dr. Rüdiger Lotz, visited the under-construction manufacturing plant. He stated that PML and VW Group will locally assemble premium Skoda and VW cars for the first time in Pakistan. Despite the fact that Skoda Auto is based in the Czech Republic, VW owns and manages it.

According to the details, the plant will be completed by 2024 and will have the capacity to produce 32,000 units per year.

German Counsel also said that Pakistan needs foreign investments during this unstable period. They’ll not only generate more revenue but also create jobs and increase exports, thereby improving overall economic activity.