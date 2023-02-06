CDWP Clears 10 Development Projects Worth Over Rs. 87 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared ten development projects worth Rs 87.17 billion during its meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The forum considered ten projects related to the Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Ministry of Communication, Ministry of Science & Technology, and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The forum cleared the reconstruction of Turbat- Mand Road from M-8 till Iranian Border-Radeeq at the cost of Rs. 20,992 million, the construction of Pun Panjgur-Gichak-Awaran Road, District Awaran at the cost of Rs 29,638 million, and the reconstruction of Mangopir at the cost of Rs. 3,190 million.

It also cleared the COMPLETION of Niheng Bridge at Rodbun, District Kech at the cost of Rs. 673 million, the 26MW Shagharthang Hydropower Project at the cost of Rs. 17,972 million, and the Strengthening Institution for Refugee’s Administration (SIRA) at the cost of Rs. 2,043 million.

The forum also cleared the establishment of a Cancer Hospital in ICT at the cost of Rs. 3,406 million, Gwadar Safe City Project (Phase-1) at the cost of Rs. 4,966 million, the development of Ziarat Town at the cost of Rs. 5,558 million, and the establishment of National Forensic Science Laboratory at the cost of Rs. 1,978 million.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission, and representatives from the various ministries and divisions.