CNG Stations Remained Open in Sindh Despite Closure Notice

CNG filling stations continued their operations despite the closure order of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in order to meet domestic consumer demand.

Several neighborhoods of Karachi faced hours-long gas outages due to the SSGC’s inability to cater to demand. In contrast, CNG filling stations continued to sell gas despite a three-day shutdown notification.

According to ARY News, a CNG station at Guru Mandir Chowrangi continued operations despite SSGC’s closure notice. The report added that the administration took no action against multiple CNG stations.

The gas utility company had already planned a three-day closure of stations across Sindh earlier this month. The company specifically warned the CNG station owners to shut down operations to ensure gas supply to households.

SSGC’s evident lack of management resulted in gas shortages for households while the CNG stations kept their operations going. The company is yet to issue an official update or statement in this regard.