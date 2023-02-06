Pindi Bhattian Motorway is Now Toll-Free

The federal government has finally abolished toll taxes from the Pindi Bhattian Motorway. According to a report, this was a long-standing demand due to the massive queues to and from toll plazas.

Previously, drivers and passengers had to wait in long queues of cars and other transport at the toll plaza. According to the ministry of communication, motorists will be allowed to pass unimpeded on the roadway.

The motorists appreciated this step of the federal government as it offers convenience and eliminates a small bit of travel cost.

M6 Corruption Case Recovery

Recently, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi conducted a search warrant at the residence of Ashiq Kaleeri, a suspect in the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway case, and recovered Rs. 300 million in cash.

A special anti-corruption court sent the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway corruption case to NAB last month. The special court reserved its ruling on the NAB’s appeal. The bureau named eleven suspects in the M-6 corruption probe.

This is a developing story as NAB continues to trace more irregularities to their source and bring them to justice.