Industry Leaders to Discuss Innovation in Banking at DigiBAP2023

The rapidly evolving technological landscape is having a profound effect on the banking industry as conventional banks are under pressure to compete against digital banks and fintech.

The 4th Digital Banking and Payments Summit and Expo – DigiBAP2023 – will bring together industry leaders including Presidents and CEO, Chief Technology and Digital Officers, representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, and international and Pakistani experts from banking, digital payments, fintech, and allied service providers to discuss issues related to the present and future of the industry.

The event is to be held in Karachi on Wednesday (8 February).

The former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, will be the Chief Guest while other prominent speakers and panelists include award-winning Author and former Group CDO Emirates NBD, Evans Munyuki; and President and CEO of UBL, Shazad G. Dada.

Other prominent names include CEO Raqami and Planet N, Nadeem Hussain; CEO Mashreq Bank Pakistan, Irfan Lodhi; Global Strategy Specialist, Robin Speculand; CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank, Mudassar Aqil; President Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masud; and many others.

Policies for Digital Economy, Way Forward in Digital Banking, Evolving Financial Services, NextGen Technology, Social Media and Customer Experience, and Exploring Revenue Engines and Capabilities are some of the themes which will be discussed.

This will help banks cater to the demands of the next generation of banking customers and pave the way for a technological revolution in the digital banking and payments ecosystem.

The summit has been organized by Terrabiz in partnership with UBL, while Euronet, BPC, Mashreq Bank, Innovative Ltd, KPMG, ProPakistani, IFMP, Pakistan Fintech Association, ICMA, CFA Society, and many others have partnered to create this event.

CEO Terrabiz, Hamza Hashmi, said that DigiBAP2023 would bring hundreds of executives in Karachi from different parts of Pakistan, to learn from today’s most brilliant digital thought leaders and be inspired by some of the world’s most renowned national and international figures from banking and beyond.

DigiBAP2023 is a regular event of the banking and finance industry which is currently being held for the 4th time. The event will be followed by a half-day masterclass by Evans Munyuki on Scaling Digital Innovation in Banking.