PIMS Gets New Kidney Transplant Center With Experienced Surgeons

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) intends to open an eight to twelve-bed Kidney Transplant Center in the hospital within the coming twelve weeks.

According to reports, two Kidney and Liver Transplant Surgeons associate professors, Dr. Nadir Hussain and Dr. Obaid Ullah, who are currently operating kidney transplant surgeons at Sheikh Zayed Teaching Hospital in Lahore, have been chosen to lead the new PIMS kidney transplant facility.

Reports reveal that PIMS recently acquired a permit from the Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) for the renewal of its transplant license after paying HOTA overdue fees of Rs. 600,000.

In related news, the PMA Islamabad Chapter, headed by President Dr. Akhtar Ali Bandesha and General Secretary Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, paid a visit to PIMS and appreciated the new management team.

During the meeting, they highlighted the obstacles that medical professionals confront and reiterated their commitment to addressing them as soon as possible.

The PMA delegation offered support and willingness to assist in addressing any unresolved problems. The team also held discussions with the hospital’s doctors and medical personnel.