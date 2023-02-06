University of Peshawar Sets up Computer Lab for Visually Impaired

The University of Peshawar has taken a step forward in creating an inclusive learning environment for visually impaired students by establishing a computer lab specifically for their use.

This lab will empower visually impaired students to pursue their academic goals and help bridge the gap between them and their peers.

The Department of Social Social Work launched the Learning Resource Center (LRC), attended by 20 students with visual impairments and volunteers from the Social Work Community Service Program. Prof Dr. Muhammad Idrees Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of the Peshawar, was the guest of honor.

LRC’s mission is to create a welcoming and accessible atmosphere for vision-impaired students to study and utilize computers that are adequate for their needs.

The Vice-Chancellor extended his assistance and congratulated the social work students on the establishment of the LRC. The visually impaired students and the blind action committee praised the Vice Chancellor and Chairman of the Department of Social Work for their support of visually impaired students’ education.